Bhopal: Four different rates for ½ inch water supply connection in city

Bhopal (Madhya Praedesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided different rates for half-inch pipe water supply in state capital. A sum of Rs 3,000 is collected from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Rs 5,000 from MIG, Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 from HIG depending on their plots size.

Leader of Opposition in BMC Sabista Zaki said, “It is not justified. BMC is collecting four kinds of charges for same water supply to people. We had opposed it. BMC should withdraw it.”

Congress corporator Guddu Chouhan said, “It is anti-public to collect water connection charges at four different rates. There is resentment in people. BMC should withdraw it.”

Uma Shankar Tiwari, social activist, said such a categorisation of charges for same service was not justified. It leads to resentment. “Same service for same duration but different charges is unacceptable,” he told Free Press.

When contacted, BMC city engineer (water supply) Udit Garg said the rates were same for all earlier. “The order was passed by municipal council. It is true that BMC has fixed four rates for same half inch water supply connection in state capital,” he added.

Municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary said, "For last 10 years, there was no hike on water charges. It is one-time charge on water connection."

