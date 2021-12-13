Bhopal: Four-day training session on police commissionerate system put on hold on second day

BHOPAL: The four-day training session underway here on police commissionerate system was suspended on the second day in view of the ensuing panchayat elections, said the police officials, here on Monday.

The four day training session began on Sunday to impart training for the enforcement of the commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore. The training session was scheduled to end on Wednesday, however, the authorities put on hold the session on the second day. On condition of anonymity, an officer told Free Press that the training session has been suspended for at least two days because of panchayat elections.

On Sunday, the first training session was held at the office of the new commissioner of police in Jahangirabad. Earlier it was known as Bhopal police headquarters.

The session was attended by Assistant commissioner of police, DCPs, Additional DCPs. The police force of Bhopal has been deployed in the rural areas of the district and those officials are also part of the training.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:00 PM IST