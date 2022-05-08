Bhopal: Four arrested for alleged dacoity in Ayodhya Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have busted a 7-member gang in connection with alleged dacoity in a house in Ayodhya Nagar. Four have been arrested while the remaining accused have been identified, according to police.

Those who have been arrested include Noor Ahmed alias Babu of Nizamuddin Colony (Bhopal), Abhishek alias Mahakal Valmiki of Kakda Crasher slum, Ayodhya Nagar, Pawan Kathotiya of Kakada Crasher slums, Ayodhya Nagar, and Laxman Maina of Siddharth Lake City, Patel Nagar.

Police collected 170 CCTV footage and the footage showed Kakada Crasher slums. Police teams rounded up suspects and interrogated them to crack the gang.

Gardner and watchman (Complainant) Lakhan informed the police that Rakesh Singh had gone to Gurgaon on April 7. On the intervening night of April 27 and April 28, he heard the sound of someone opening the gate. He assumed that owner Rakesh Singh must have returned. When he opened the gate, he saw five to six people who were wearing masks on their faces and four of them entered the room pushing him inside the room. They broke locks of almirahs but they did not take away anything. They also threatened gardener not to come out till they disappear, police added.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:40 AM IST