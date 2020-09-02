Bhopal: Foundation of Art and Culture and The Coal Group organises online art exhibition

BHOPAL: Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal and The Coal Group, an art initiative have organised an online group exhibition of artists from Telangana.

Around 75 contemporary and tribal artists have showcased their works in the 15-days show ‘Telangana Topics,’ which began from Monday.

Some of the prominent artists who have displayed their works are Laxma Goud, T. Vaikuntam, Laxman Aelay, Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Anand Gadapa, Jagadish Chinthala, Priyanka Aelay and Nirmla Biluka.

Artist Laxman Aelay who curated the show said art has always been an indispensable part and parcel of life in Telangana. The show amalgamates a wide array of works rendered in varied media by artists belonging to different age groups, he added. On one side there are some works by acclaimed senior artists and on other side by some very talented young artists. The show thus promises an insight into the overall art practice in the region.