Bhopal: Book hotels and resorts of MP tourism before September 30 and avail 40% discount

Bhopal: With Unlock 4.0, tourism has opened its door for the citizens. Keeping customer's ease and pocket in mind, a flat 40-30 percent discount in all the hotels and resorts of Madhya Pradesh Tourism including Hotel Palash and Lake View Bhopal will be available till the end of September.

The discount is also available on the hotels and resorts situated in national parks. S Viswanathan, managing director, MP Tourism shared the information.

As per Vishwanathan, a discount of 40% will be offered from Monday to Thursday while on weekends from Friday to Sunday the discount will be 30%. All units situated near national parks are offering 40℅ discount throughout the week.

The hotels of MP tourism offer American Plan (AP), Continental Plan (CP) and stay with breakfast. The discount is available on both the meal plans.

Viswanathan further informed that the corporation is planning to give 35% discount during the vacations of Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas but the tourist will have to make the booking before September 30.