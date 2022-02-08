Bhopal: Forsyth Trail Run, Rock Climbing in Pachmarhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism is going to organise two adventure events in Pachmarhi.

The first event, Forsyth Trail Run will be held on February 12 and it will be the first-of-its kind marathon in India. The second event will be, Dhoopgarh Rock Climbing, on March 5. MP Tourism has tied up with India’s leading adventure tourism agency Moustache Escapes for the same.

Deputy Director, Adventure Section, MP Tourism Board, Umakant Chaudhary informed this at a webinar on Tuesday. He said that The Forsyth Trail Run and Dhoopgarh Rock Climbing offered exciting opportunities to tourists and were designed to cater to the needs of not only Indian but global tourists as well.

“We are also planning to organise skydiving, cycling, treks, and water sports in various parts of the state in coming months. The jungle safari is already a ‘must-do’ in the state with the presence of many National Parks,” Chaudhary said.

Director, Moustache Escapes, Abhishek Khandelwal, said, “The two events are meticulously planned and given the Covid protocols, we are keeping this on invitation only. It, however, will showcase the immense potential that MP offers for adventure tourism.”

