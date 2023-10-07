Bhopal: Former Minister's Employee Killed In Road Accident On VIP Road, Probe On

Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a former minister was killed in a road accident that took place on the VIP road in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

The man was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle and the footages of the CCTV cameras are being scanned to trace the accused, the police added.

Investigating officer (IO) Shobharam told Free Press that the man who died in the incident has been identified as Vaibhav Singh Rajput (23), a resident of Bairagarh.

He was an employee of a former minister and the current member of legislative assembly (MLA) Rampal Singh. Additionally, he used to work as a Rapido rider too.

He was passing through the VIP road on Saturday early morning at 4, when an unidentified vehicle coming at a high speed knocked him down from rear.

He was rushed to the hospital by the locals, and the doctors pronounced him dead. The incident was brought to the cognizance of the Koh-e-fiza police, who have begun probing the case and have sent the body for post-mortem.

