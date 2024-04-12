 Bhopal: Former Legislator Parul Sahu, Chhindwara District Panchayat Deputy Chairman Joins BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Former Legislator Parul Sahu, Chhindwara District Panchayat Deputy Chairman Joins BJP

Bhopal: Former Legislator Parul Sahu, Chhindwara District Panchayat Deputy Chairman Joins BJP

Apart from her, deputy chairman of the Chhindwara district Panchayat, Amit Saxena and many Congress workers joined the BJP.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator Parul Sahu returned to the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Friday. Sahu was an MLA of the BJP from Surkhi constituency.

After the defection of the Scindia supporters to the BJP when the by-polls were held, she joined the Congress. As Sahu did not get a ticket from the Congress in the assembly, she returned to her parent party. Apart from her, deputy chairman of the Chhindwara district Panchayat, Amit Saxena and many Congress workers joined the BJP.

Read Also
MP: BJP Chief JP Nadda Hits Out At INDIA Bloc, Says Its 'Leaders Are Either In Jail Or On Bail'...
article-image

Yadav said Digvijaya Singh escaped from Bhopal to Rajgarh where he was collecting 400 people to file nomination papers to win the election, but he would lose the polls again. In this election, Chhindwara is no more a Congress citadel, and has become a problem for the party, he said. The voters of Chhindwara will defeat an outsider and ensure the victory of a local candidate, he said.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also present on the occasion, said the state was progressing under the leadership of Yadav. The government has not stopped any scheme, Chouhan said, adding that Sonia Gandhi has not contested the election, and Rahul Gandhi escaped from Amethi. As the important leaders of the party left the battlefield, it is easily understood what will happen to this party, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: "SP Has No Plans To Support BSP Candidate From Khajuraho" - SP Leader

Bhopal:

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Nath, Son Belong To Family Party, Should Be Made To Sit At Home...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Nath, Son Belong To Family Party, Should Be Made To Sit At Home...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, Congress Roll Up Sleeves In Hoshangabad

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, Congress Roll Up Sleeves In Hoshangabad

Bhopal: “We Had Issued Order For Stocks Worth ₹10 Lakh But Sales..."- AD Maker Group Owner

Bhopal: “We Had Issued Order For Stocks Worth ₹10 Lakh But Sales...

Bhopal: Former Legislator Parul Sahu, Chhindwara District Panchayat Deputy Chairman Joins BJP

Bhopal: Former Legislator Parul Sahu, Chhindwara District Panchayat Deputy Chairman Joins BJP