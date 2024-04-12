Bhopal: Former Legislator Parul Sahu, Chhindwara District Panchayat Deputy Chairman Joins BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator Parul Sahu returned to the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Friday. Sahu was an MLA of the BJP from Surkhi constituency.

After the defection of the Scindia supporters to the BJP when the by-polls were held, she joined the Congress. As Sahu did not get a ticket from the Congress in the assembly, she returned to her parent party. Apart from her, deputy chairman of the Chhindwara district Panchayat, Amit Saxena and many Congress workers joined the BJP.

Yadav said Digvijaya Singh escaped from Bhopal to Rajgarh where he was collecting 400 people to file nomination papers to win the election, but he would lose the polls again. In this election, Chhindwara is no more a Congress citadel, and has become a problem for the party, he said. The voters of Chhindwara will defeat an outsider and ensure the victory of a local candidate, he said.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also present on the occasion, said the state was progressing under the leadership of Yadav. The government has not stopped any scheme, Chouhan said, adding that Sonia Gandhi has not contested the election, and Rahul Gandhi escaped from Amethi. As the important leaders of the party left the battlefield, it is easily understood what will happen to this party, he said.