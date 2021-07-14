Bhopal: Former cricketers charge Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association adhoc committee with corruption

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former cricketers of Bhopal division including lifetime member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) Javed Ansari have accused adhoc committee formed by MPCA of corruption and ruining careers of several budding cricketers of Bhopal division.

Following the disputes between two factions, the MPCA had constituted an adhoc committee to run the affairs of cricket in Bhopal division. Three sub-committees - cricket tournament organising committee and two selection committees for seniors and juniors teams - were also constituted under adhoc committee.

While former international cricketer from Bhopal JP Yadav was appointed as chairman of cricket tournament organising committee, Dr Hamid Gauri was appointed as chairman of selection committee of senior team and Ankit Shrivastav was appointed as chairman of selection committee for juniors’ teams.

Talking to journalists, Javed Ansari said step-motherly treatment is given to budding cricketers of division by selection committees in all age groups. “They are selecting players not on the basis of performances but on the basis proximity to players’ coaches and their family members. There is corruption in selection of players in all age groups. Everybody knows that JP Yadav was ousted from railway cricket team’s selection committee because of corruption charges,” Ansari told journalists.

He further said there is no transparent system in selection of players. “Many players are being given back door entry by taking money or on recommendation of influential people. The talented budding players are deprived of getting chances to play for divisions,” he said.

He further said that MPCA should suspend these committees with immediate effect and constitute a fresh committee. Former cricketers of Bhopal including Umar Khan, Ajay Raj, Muzib, Amitabh Verma, Manish Shukla, Ajay Bhagat and others were present at press conference on Tuesday evening.

When contacted MPCA chairman, Abhilash Khandekar said, "JP Yadav has nothing to do with selection committees. All allegations seems to be baseless."