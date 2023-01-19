Bhopal: Former chief minister Uma Bharti raises issue of illegal mining, says it is challenge for government

Former chief minister Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti who has been taking the government to task over the sale of liquor has ripped into the government for illegal mining.

She tweeted that when she was coming from Delhi to Morena, she saw hundreds of sand-laden tractor-trolleys under the Chambal bridge.

She also tweeted that the mining of sand from the Chambal river was illegal. The area where the illegal mining was going on has been reserved for alligators.

She further wrote: What she saw should not have happened in the presence of administration.

The way the tanks move in Rajasthan practising warfare, the sand-laden tractor-trolleys were roaming in Morena.

She wrote that she would speak to the Chief Minister on the issue. If such incidents continue, the people would lose faith in the government, so illegal mining should be immediately stopped, she wrote.

