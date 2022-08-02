Bhopal: Form seeking details of MC members triggers row in MP; Cong alleges BJP behind it

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the process of electing presidential candidates in panchayat bodies (Zila and Janpad) got over last week, political parties have geared up for grabbing the posts of president and vice-president (Adhyaksh and Upadhyaksh) in municipalities and city councils.

These elections (panchayats) are held without parties' symbols and members have been elected during three-phase polls held recently. Now, the members of municipalities and city councils will vote to elect the president and vice president.

Meanwhile, the officials in municipalities and city councils have received a form, which sought detailed information of elected members (parishads/councillors). The officials have been asked to fill these forms with the information of elected members, such as what type of business they operate? Are they involved in criminal activities? With whom are they in touch with?

This form seeks information such as the name of the member, mobile number, occupation, information regarding whether anyone has indulged in illegal encroachment, any FIR against member, and under whose influence the particular member is etc.

But, what is surprising is that form (IANS has accessed through its sources) clearly mentioned that, "Submit details of members, except BJP supported members." Also, it does not specify which department has sought these details.

It mentioned that the officials of each municipality have to fill in these details and submit it by July 31. The officials were asked to submit these details on WhatsApp number (9111132011) or via email - (ministerphoneoperator.@gmail.com).

The Madhya Pradesh Congress alleged that the ruling BJP has sought this information to pressurise members to support its supported candidates for the president posts. A delegation of the MP Congress leaders had also approached the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday.

"This an attempt to pressurise elected members to vote for BJP supported president and vice-president. Why were BJP supported members exempted from it, because they will be exposed," MP Congress media in-charge K. K. Mishra said.

Besides a total 16 municipal corporations, Madhya Pradesh has 75 municipalities and 255 city councils.

IANS contacted the MP BJP office for a reply on this issue. An office-bearer said, "MP BJP is not aware of such a form."

However, when contacted on given number (9111132011), a person replied claiming he is Ravi Dangi, an agent of LIC in Bhopal. He said that he has received several calls in the last two days regarding the same.