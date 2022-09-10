Bhopal: Forest team looks into wildlife management practices

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team of the state forest department , which recently went to South Africa and Tanzania to study the management of wildlife, is trying to work out on management practices, which can be implemented in the state.

Few days back, Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Forest Force Chief) RK Gupta and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wild Life) Shubhranjan Sen went to South Africa and Tanzania on study tour.

The team visited Serengeti National Park in Tanzania and Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Sources said that the team found the problems of Serengeti and Kruger parks to be different from wildlife parks of the state. But then, some problems are common like shortage of manpower, people inside the park etc.

During the tour, the team found that at Kruger National Park, the population of rhinos decreased in the last 10 years due to poaching. The team also found that owing to population density, problems are different. India has a dense population, hence its problems are different. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wild Life) Shubhranjan Sen said, “We have seen their management and we will study and see what can be implemented.”