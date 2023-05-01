Bhopal: Forest employees around Kerwa reduced

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tiger and tigress, which were sighted along the roadside area adjoining Kerwa jungle have returned to the dense forest and hunting prey at regular interval. Seeing this, forest department has reduced the number of forest employees deployed along Kerwa Jungle area.

“The big cats have returned to Kerwa jungle area. Now, we have reduced the strength of forest employees deployed there (alongside of Kerwa jungle),” said the District Forest Officer of Bhopal, Alok Pathak.

Notably, a tiger and tigress raised fear among the people by coming on the road few days back. Tiger had even killed a dog near a restaurant. The people were shocked to see tiger killing a dog in open. The forest employees who were watching the tiger had a narrow escape as tiger almost charged at them.

“Kerwa jungle has about ten tigers and it is their natural home,” said a forest officer.

As many restaurants are situated alongside Kerwa jungle area and people visit there with friends and family members, forest department had deployed separate teams for monitoring. The forest staff was dissuade people from visiting the particular patch of Kerwa road after the evening as it is in evening hours that tiger goes for the kill.