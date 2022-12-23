e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Forest dept makes Raveena brand ambassador of herbal fair

Actor’s visit to Satpura Reserve had come under scanner, NTCA had issued notice to govt

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department has made Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon brand ambassador of the International Herbal Fair which is underway at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal. 

Forest department invited the actor even after the Tiger Safari controversy. Forest minister Vijay Shah praised Tandon at  the International Herbal Fair. Raveena Tandon's visit to Satpura Reserve in Last week of November had come under scanner after video shows her vehicle driving close to a tigress in the protected area. National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had issued notice to Madhya Pradesh Government on December 14, 2022 over flouting rules and regulations of Tiger Safari by VVIPs after a video had gone viral in social media about Tandon.

