 Bhopal: Forensic report of Uday awaited
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of South African male cheetah Uday is still a mystery to many including forest officers associated with Cheetah Project.

Reasons will become clear once the forensic report from veterinary laboratory situated in Jabalpur arrives. The vital parts of Uday will be examined at the laboratory.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Jasbeer Singh Chouhan said forensic report of Uday was still awaited.

On April 23, Uday was found unhealthy as he was walking with head down. Though forest officials took help of veterinarians, Uday could not be saved.

There were reports that Uday had died due to snake bite but forest officials ruled it out stating that no snake bite marks were found on Uday’s body. Uday died of cardio pulmonary failure, forest official had said.

