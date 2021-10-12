Bhopal: For seventh time, EOW special messenger returns empty-handed

Bhopal: The Economic Offences Wing special messenger sent to collect papers from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) returned empty hands. This is the seventh time that the agency’s person has failed to get any papers from the CBDT in connection with the seizure of unaccounted cash- Rs 106 crore - from the three IPS officers and one state police services officer in Madhya Pradesh by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The case was handed over to the CBDT in October 2020 and a copy of the same was sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh to direct EOW to initiate criminal action against them. Since then the EOW has been investigating the case.

The report hints at the role of the many individuals including three IPS officers and one state service officer in the alleged collection and transaction of unaccounted cash in MP during 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources informed that on several occasions ECI mounted pressure on the CEO-MP and state government to register a case against the four police officials. In January 2021, the EOW had registered a preliminary enquiry following a letter sent by the Election Commission of India to the state government. Since then the EOW has been seeking original papers to register FIR and initiate further action against the officials.

Sources close to the investigation agency claimed that almost every fortnight, a reminder is being sent to CBDT seeking the required papers. Since CBDT did not pay any attention to the reminders, the EOW started sending its special messenger to collect the papers.

“Whenever the messenger visits the CBT office, he is told to wait for the papers saying that they were being examined and investigated. Every time the person is told to come some other time to collect the papers,” said one of the officials.

No action till we receive original documents: DG

Director General EOW, Ajay Sharma told Free Press that the reminders and special messenger are sent regularly to fetch the papers. Further action in the case will only be taken after receiving the original papers documents and other evidence.

