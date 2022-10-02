Bhopal: Food licence, registration made mandatory 

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, it is mandatory for all those involved in food business to get licence and registration. Doing business without a food licence will be punishable with imprisonment up to 6 months and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh, according to food and civil supplies officials.

Those who come under the purview include milk, fruit, vegetable vendors, owners of grocery stores, hotels, restaurants, dhabas, panipuri, chaat, poha, samosa, paan kiosks, tiffin centres, transporters, ration shops, warehouses, caterers, canteens operated in government, non-government institutions and all the traders who manufacture, store, transport and sell food or food-related items.

The food traders whose annual turnover is more than Rs 12 lakh, manufacturers whose production is more than one metric ton per day also come under the limit.

Necessary documents include identity card, Gumashta, rent agreement, registry, electricity bill are needed for registration with fee Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per year.

Application for licence registration can be done online by visiting MP Online kiosks or link https://foscos.fssai.gov.in or Food Safety Connect App.

