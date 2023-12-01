Bhopal: Food Company CEO Arrested, Accomplice On The Run

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer of a food company in Habibganj area, who had misappropriated funds worth Rs 15 crore in August 2023, was arrested on Friday. The accused was produced in the court, which has remanded him to judicial custody till December 13.

Habibganj police station house officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said accused was Sunil Tripathi, the CEO of Jayshree Food Products Ltd, operating in Habibganj area. Tripathi along with company’s general manager Vamik Siddiqui had misappropriated funds worth Rs 15 crore by showing sale of products on company’s email. They had also provided - buy one get one free - offer to customers without seeking owner’s permission. They left their jobs suddenly in August 2023.

The fraud came to light during an audit after which a complaint was lodged against them at Habibganj police station. Tripathi was arrested on Friday while his accomplice Siddiqui is on the run. Efforts are on to trace him, SHO Bhadoria said.

Cops crack suicide case of Gandhi Nagar; wife, lover booked

Gandhi Nagar police on Friday cracked the suicide case of a man who was found hanging Laukhedi on September 1. The police said wife of deceased had an extra-marital affair. The police have registered an FIR against duo for abetment to suicide. Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said man who took the extreme step was Vinod Chouhan (25), a native of Gwalior. He was a private company employee who had married Pinki, resident of Kolar, in 2017.

In June, he learnt that Pinki was in contact with a person named Dharmendra Kushwaha through online gaming and used to speak to him over the phone frequently. He tried to counsel Pinki but she did not listen to him. In August, Chouhan called up Kushwaha and told him not to talk to Pinki following which Kushwaha abused him.

Distressed, Chouhan left home on September 1 and did not return. He was found hanging at a kiosk in Laukhedi on the night of September 1. The police had begun probing the case. After discovering the affair, and unearthing the incidents that followed, the police have registered a case against Pinki and Kushwaha.

Beggar stoned to death, had dispute with drunk goons

A 32-year-old man who used to beg on the streets in Mangalwara was allegedly stoned to death following a dispute with goons on late Thursday night. Two persons were arrested on Friday noon and search is on for four other accused.

Mangalwara police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Soni said Anil Nagar (32) used to beg for a living. On Thursday late night, he was roaming in the area when six drunk goons arrived and abused him. When he protested, all six of them attacked him with rods and sticks. Then, they hit Nagar’s head with a large stone.

Other beggars who had witnessed the incident rushed Nagar to Hamidia hospital and alerted police. Nagar was declared dead on arrival. The police arrested Dharmendra and Kartik on Friday noon. Efforts are underway to arrest four other accused, SHO Soni said.