Bhopal: Food & civil supply officer, accountant caught accepting bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police caught Katni food and civil supply district in-charge Sanjay Singh Thakur and accountant Dhiraj Mishra taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 on Monday.

Jabalpur Lokayukta SP Sanjay Sahu told media that officials of the rice mill factory approached Lokayukta and filed a complaint against Thakur and accountant seeking Rs 1 lakh for releasing his dues.

The complainant said that he had done the rice milling and transported the consignment to Thakur. The factory was to receive due payment of Rs 20 lakh from the department , however the official was not releasing the amount. Thakur was demanding Rs 1 lakh for releasing the dues.

A team led by DSP Dilip Jharbade laid a trap to nab the corrupt official. On Monday when the complainant was handing over the first instalment of Rs 60,000 to the officer and his accountant, the Lokayukta sleuths caught him red-handed accepting cash.

The cops also searched their office and seized the documents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:06 AM IST