Bhopal: Folk singer Sanjo Baghel enthralls audience with Aalha songs

Folk singer Sanjo Baghel and her troupe presented bhajans and Aalha songs on Sunday evening - the sixth-day of the 13-day concert ‘Gamak’ at Tribal Museum in the city.

Sanjo, who hails from Jabalpur, started singing at the age of nine. She has sung more than 10,000 songs. And her song ‘ Bhola Nahi Mane…,’ and ‘Sharda Maa ka Aalha’ are very popular across the country.

Sanjo began with Ganesh Bhajan ‘Aa jao ganraj se hui…’. It was followed by songs like ‘Narmada maiya teri ho rahi jai jaikar…,’ ‘Agar mati Ram ki chalo dekhan chaliye…,’ ‘Ram raghuraiya teri ho rahi jai jaikar…,’ ‘Suniyo araj devi Sharda ho Maa…’

She also presented Aalha and Krishna songs, earning applause from audiences who were present in limited numbers due to Covid-19 pandemic. She ended with Shiv bhajans including ‘Aise kou ke nai ri aur …’ and ‘Lutiya mein lai bhola bhang se…’

She was accompanied by Anurag Bin on tabla, Satish Vishwakarma on octopad, Manish Lakhera, Shilpi Baghel and Roshan Sharma as co-vocalists. Rajendra Rajput and Ravindra Vaishnav directed the performance. The live streaming of the concert will be held on the social media pages of the culture department.