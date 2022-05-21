Bhopal: Flyover in Aishbagh to cost Rs 17crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 648-metre long and 8-metre wide flyover is to be built in Aishbagh locality, which will cost Rs 17 crore.

Medical Education Minister and Narela MLA Vishvas Sarang laid the foundation stone for the flyover on Saturday. He said that the bridge would be ready within 18 months and one lakh people will be benefited every day.

Railway gate is also located in this area, which was closed for commuters after the construction of the underpass. As a result, Aishbagh was divided into two parts, which posed problems for residents.

Minister Sarang said that 5 bridges were already constructed in the area. A grade separator has been sanctioned at Prabhat intersection. This will be the seventh flyover in his assembly constituency.

The flyover will connect Bogda to Aishbagh. Earlier Subhash Nagar railway overbridge was inaugurated.

At the same time, a grade separator will also be constructed at Prabhat intersection at a cost of Rs 35 crore. A foundation stone has been laid for a smart road from Karond Chauraha to Karond Mandi gate worth Rs 10 crore.

