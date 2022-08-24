Bhopal: Flood situation in MP; cabinet meeting cancelled, CM joins rescue operation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Given the severe flood situation in various parts of the state caused by heavy and incessant rains the state cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday was cancelled and chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself joined a rescue operation.

CM also instructed his ministerial colleagues to visit the flood affected districts and keep in mind rescue of people as their topmost priority.

Having visited Vidisha, Guna and Rajgarh districts, Chouhan said at the state hangar, “Our top priority is to save the lives of people who are trapped in floods due to excessive rain. Each and every person will be rescued and taken out. I myself have also been involved in rescuing the people of the flood affected area by boat.”

Earlier, he discussed the flood situation and rescue work with the Air Force officials at the State Hangar itself.

CM in a message to people in the state said, “The state has received heavy rainfall in the last 48 hours. If we look at Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Guna, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, the rains in the central region and east Madhya Pradesh, the rains have broken all the previous records, due to which the dams are full. The gates of many dams have to be opened.”

He said, “In many places rivers are flowing above the danger mark…I am constantly monitoring the situation since yesterday.”

He said, “We have tried to take every necessary step by connecting with the situation room at night and also with all the districts in the morning. I roamed the streets of Bhopal even at night. There has been rain in all the districts. The administration is continuously active. In the last 24 hours we have rescued 405 people and brought out about 23 people to safer places.”

He said, “The state government and I myself stand with those who are affected by floods. We will leave no stone unturned in the relief and rescue work and will also try our best to make up for the damage that has happened after that. You work with patience and perseverance. I am also going out in the flood affected areas and the entire administration, government, and I stand with you. Be patient, we will get you out of the crisis situation.”