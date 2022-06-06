Bhopal: Flood control room to be set up at Sadar Manzil on June 15

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24 x 7 flood control room will be set up at Sadar Manzil, Fire Brigade Station in Fatehgarh, which will function from June 15 to October 15. It will be set up on directives of district collector Avinash Lavania.

It will deal with flood, excessive rainfall in Bhopal district. The telephone numbers of the flood control room will be 0755-2540220 and 2701401 and 2542222.

As per order, Vanshika Ingale, superintendent of land records, and Smita Bhushan, assistant superintendent of land records, will be incharge. Their contact numbers will be 7587974185 and 8871855520 respectively.

At the district flood control room, patwari and other employees will be incharge. Name of employees with their contact numbers are as follows. Yogesh Pare, Najul TT Nagar, (mobile no 7879418278) Dinesh Sahu, revenue inspector, nazul circle, Bairagarh (mobile no 7489751666), Pramod Srivastava, revenue inspector, Kolar (mobile no 9893729491) Kunwarlal Kushwaha, revenue inspector, Huzoor, (mobile no 9329310758).