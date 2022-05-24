Bhopal: Election commission sets up control room for panchayat, civic body polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A control room has been set up in the State Election Commission for exchange of important information related to local bodies’ election work from the districts.

Deputy Secretary Raj Kumar Khatri has been made in-charge of the control room and Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi assistant. The control room mobile number is- 8839181327, while the land line number is 0755-2551076, according to state government officials.

State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has directed all the collectors and district election officers to complete the FLC (First Level Checking) of EVMs for urban body elections within the time limit.

Secretary State Election Commission Rakesh Singh has directed all the Collectors and District Election Officers to update all the election related information on the website of the Commission. Along with this, they have been asked to make sure to provide the information desired by the state level control room in time-limit.

Singh has informed that FLC of EVMs has been started in all the districts from May 20. Instructions have been given to complete this work in 7 days without any leave.

FLC of a total of 53,982 control units and 1, 62, 745 ballot units are to be done in the districts, he said, adding for FLC, 387 engineers of Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) have been sent to the districts. In addition, 10 divisional level and one state level coordinators have been made, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:04 AM IST