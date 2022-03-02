Bhopal: Five-year jail to six in Vyapam case

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The court of a Special Judge in Gwalior on Wednesday ordered five years of rigorous imprisonment to six persons including impersonators, candidates, middlemen in a case related to PMT-2010 conducted by Vyapam, as per the press release issued by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court passed the order against two impersonators Pervez Khan and Pradeep Upadhyay, two candidates Rajesh Baghel and Awadhesh Kumar and middlemen Hari Narain Singh and Ved Ratan Singh Rajpoot. CBI had registered a case on December 29, 2015,†on the order of Supreme Court. The CBI took over investigation after the case was registered at Cantt police station in Guna.

It was alleged that accused Pradeep Kumar Upadhyay and Parvez Khan appeared in place of actual candidates Awadhesh Singh and Rajesh Baghel respectively in PMT examination held on June 20, 2010, at government PG College in Guna. Pradeep Kumar and Parvez Khan were caught by invigilators at examination hall.

CBI investigation revealed that in pursuance of notification of Vyapam, candidates Rajesh Baghel and Awadhesh Kumar applied for PMT-2010 in offline mode through middleman Harnarain Singh giving a common address to facilitate delivery of Test Admit Card as part of conspiracy.

CBI arrested Parvez Khan on February 20, 2017. His specimen signature, hand writing and thumb impression were matched with those of Pradeep Kumar Upadhyay and sent to CFSL for expert opinion.

It was found that the candidates Rajesh Baghel and Awadhesh Kumar did not appear in the examination. The handwriting and thumb impression of impersonators were found on answer sheets. During investigation, Harnarain Singh and Ved Ratan Rajpoot were also examined.

After investigation, a supplementary charge sheet was filed on August 22, 2017, against accused before the court. Trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:09 PM IST