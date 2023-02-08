Bhopal: Five PFI members remanded to judicial custody

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five members of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday. The members were arrested by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS). On Saturday, ATS had arrested Gulam Rasul (37), native of Bankaner village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district and Sajid Khan (56) resident of Indore. Both were arrested from Bhopal. Third accused Gulam Nabi, (59) resident of Juni Indore, was also arrested from Bhopal.

The fourth accused Parvez Khan (30), resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, was in jail. He was brought to Bhopal on production warrant. On February 2, ATS had arrested Wasid Khan (26), from Bhopal. All the five accused were on police remand till February 8.

The IG, ATS, Dr Ashish told Free Press that the police took statements of the accused and after their confession about anti-national activities, they were jailed. He added that whenever the police would need their statements, they would be brought out from the jail on production warrant.

