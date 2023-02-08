e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Five PFI members remanded to judicial custody

Bhopal: Five PFI members remanded to judicial custody

The fourth accused Parvez Khan (30), resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, was in jail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational Picture
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five members of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday. The members were arrested by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS). On Saturday, ATS had arrested Gulam Rasul (37), native of Bankaner village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district and Sajid Khan (56) resident of Indore. Both were arrested from Bhopal. Third accused Gulam Nabi, (59) resident of Juni Indore, was also arrested from Bhopal.

The fourth accused Parvez Khan (30), resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, was in jail. He was brought to Bhopal on production warrant. On February 2, ATS had arrested Wasid Khan (26), from Bhopal. All the five accused were on police remand till February 8.

The IG, ATS, Dr Ashish told Free Press that the police took statements of the accused and after their confession about anti-national activities, they were jailed. He added that whenever the police would need their statements, they would be brought out from the jail on production warrant.

Read Also
Bhopal: 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav from February 16
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: SIT formed to inquire into staff nurse paper leak

Bhopal: SIT formed to inquire into staff nurse paper leak

Bhopal: Lokayukta police register FIR against ex-IAS officer Thete, wife

Bhopal: Lokayukta police register FIR against ex-IAS officer Thete, wife

Khelo India 2022: Day 10; State athletes win 4 medals, MP 3rd with 63 medals

Khelo India 2022: Day 10; State athletes win 4 medals, MP 3rd with 63 medals

Bhopal: Five PFI members remanded to judicial custody

Bhopal: Five PFI members remanded to judicial custody

Bhopal: I always doubted Rahul Gandhi's mental age, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: I always doubted Rahul Gandhi's mental age, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan