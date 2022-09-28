Bhopal: Five more people find diamonds in Panna district

Prakash |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of at least five more people changed in Panna after they found costly diamonds from the mines. They have deposited their diamonds with Panna diamond office (PDO). Now they all are waiting for the day when their diamonds will be auctioned and they will get the money.

Diamond examiner of Panna diamond office informed Free Press that four diamonds were found in Patti mine while the fifth one was found in Jaruapur mine area.

Kallu Sonkar found a diamond of 6.81 carat in Patti mine. Likewise, Raja Bai found diamond of 1.77 carat, Rajesh Jain discovered diamond of 2.28 carat, Rahul Agrawal hit upon a diamond of 4.32 carat in Patti mine area. Prakash found diamond weighing 3.64 carat from Jaruapur mine area.

Sources at Panna diamond office informed that the base price of 6.81 carat diamond found by Kallu Sonkar could be around Rs 60 lakh and during auction, its price may increase further.

Speaking to Free Press, Prakash, who is the sarpanch of Manora village in Panna, said that he along with three other partners is taking mine on lease for the last three years. Every year he had been lucky enough to find diamonds. Last year, he hit five diamonds and they were sold for around Rs 27 lakhs.

He said that he and his partners have been successful in digging diamonds as they are having the blessing of the Almighty. There is no end of happiness among the other four who found the diamonds.

