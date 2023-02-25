e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Five arrested for attacking family, smashing beer bottle on woman’s head

Bhopal: Five arrested for attacking family, smashing beer bottle on woman’s head

The police added that the miscreants even smashed the head of one of the victims with a beer bottle, which injured her.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police have arrested five persons for attacking four of a family with sticks and liquor bottles on Wednesday night, the police said on Saturday. The reason behind attack remains to be ascertained.

The police added that the miscreants even smashed the head of one of the victims with a beer bottle, which injured her.

Habibganj police station incharge Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the family of four, headed by Abhishek Chouhan(26), was heading towards their home in Ravishankar Nagar on Wednesday night, in a car. Chouhan, his wife Mona (24) and his brothers Ayush and Siddharth Chouhan were sitting inside the car. As soon as the car reached Ravishankar Nagar, seven miscreants stopped their car.

When Chouhan stepped out of the car, the miscreants began abused him and his wife. When Chouhan protested, they attacked on his head with sticks. Mona tried to intervene and the miscreants smashed a beer bottle on her head. The miscreants also attacked Siddharth and Ayush, after which the Habibganj police were informed.

The police registered a case and nabbed Madan Bhandari, Arif Khan, Ritik Malviya, Aakash Meshram and Manish.

Read Also
Bhopal: Posing as bank employee, man siphons off Rs 46k from woman's bank account in Ashoka Garden
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Money laundering: Supreme Court quashes anticipatory bail of M Gopal Reddy

Money laundering: Supreme Court quashes anticipatory bail of M Gopal Reddy

Bhopal: Clouds, light rain likely in state

Bhopal: Clouds, light rain likely in state

Bhopal: BJP central leadership to evaluate work of incharge of Assembly constituencies

Bhopal: BJP central leadership to evaluate work of incharge of Assembly constituencies

Madhya Pradesh: Unruly behaviour by Bhopal police raise alarm

Madhya Pradesh: Unruly behaviour by Bhopal police raise alarm

Bhopal: Five arrested for attacking family, smashing beer bottle on woman’s head

Bhopal: Five arrested for attacking family, smashing beer bottle on woman’s head