Bhopal: Five arrested for attacking family, smashing beer bottle on woman’s head

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police have arrested five persons for attacking four of a family with sticks and liquor bottles on Wednesday night, the police said on Saturday. The reason behind attack remains to be ascertained.

The police added that the miscreants even smashed the head of one of the victims with a beer bottle, which injured her.

Habibganj police station incharge Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the family of four, headed by Abhishek Chouhan(26), was heading towards their home in Ravishankar Nagar on Wednesday night, in a car. Chouhan, his wife Mona (24) and his brothers Ayush and Siddharth Chouhan were sitting inside the car. As soon as the car reached Ravishankar Nagar, seven miscreants stopped their car.

When Chouhan stepped out of the car, the miscreants began abused him and his wife. When Chouhan protested, they attacked on his head with sticks. Mona tried to intervene and the miscreants smashed a beer bottle on her head. The miscreants also attacked Siddharth and Ayush, after which the Habibganj police were informed.

The police registered a case and nabbed Madan Bhandari, Arif Khan, Ritik Malviya, Aakash Meshram and Manish.