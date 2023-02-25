Bhopal: Posing as bank employee, man siphons off Rs 46k from woman's bank account in Ashoka Garden

The money laundering case stems from a 2017 complaint of the state vigilance bureau. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 46 thousand from a woman’s bank account, the police said on Saturday.

Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the complainant, Chetana Joshi, is a resident of Ashoka Garden locality of the city, who studies in a private college in Bhopal. She had approached the Cyber cell in September 2022, stating that she already had an existing bank account, but had applied for getting an account opened in another bank.

Some days after applying for the account, she received a call from an unknown number, where the person on the other side of the phone identified himself as the employee of the bank. He told Joshi that he needed to link her old bank account with the new bank account to facilitate the transfer of money. He sought Joshi’s banking details on the same pretext. Joshi shared her banking details with the purported bank employee, after which he shared a link with her. Without wasting any time, the accused clicked on the link, accessed her account and allegedly transferred Rs 46000 to his own bank account.

Realising that she had been duped, Joshi approached the Cyber cell and lodged a complaint. Later on Friday, the Cyber cell ahs handed over the matter to

Ashoka Garden police and further probe is underway in the case.