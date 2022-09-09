Bhopal: First shooting world cup in MP

Aishwary Tomar | FPJ

Shooting Olympian, Aishwary Pratap Tomar said here on Friday while Bhopal was all prepped to host its first shooting world cup, MP shooting academy was top-notch and ‘we all are ready'.

On Thursday, sports minister Yashodhra Raje Scindia announced that Bhopal would host the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Cup from March 20 to 31 in 2023.

It is the first time when MP will host this prestigious international competition.

Talking to Free Press Aishwary Pratap Tomar said, “The only thing stopping MP shooting academy from hosting such events was the lack of final range in the academy, but now the academy is incorporating that as well, and it'll get ready before the world cup.”

When asked if he would participate in the world cup or not, M.P. Academy Shooter replied, “Right now, my prime focus is on the world championship, which is going to take place the next month. But if I get selected for the world cup, I'll surely love to make my country proud in my home state.”

Sharing this excitement, Former ISSF Shooting world cup gold Medallist, Aishwary said, “As a player, I am happy that an international championship will be organized at our academy. Still, If I participate in the world cup, I'll be double pressured as I'll be a host and a player both. However, I'll be a player first in the competition and then host.”

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is an Olympian who has been training at the M.P. shooting academy since 2015. He competes in 10m air rifle and 50m rifle three positions. He clinched a gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup 2021 in 50m rifle three positions, bagged silver in 10m air rifle men's team event and bronze in 50 m 3 position mixed team.

(Contributed by Minal Tomar)