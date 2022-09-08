Bhopal: Dalit boy from farm labourer’s family clears NEET

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen students of Super 100 batch of Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School, Shivaji Nagar, in the city, have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to courses in medicine and dentistry. The results of the exam were announced on Tuesday night. Gaurav Ahirwar (SC) secured AIR-201 in the first attempt. The family of Ahirwar makes a living by tilling the farms of others in a small village Dailakhedi in Vidisha district.

Another student Sandhya Shrivastava, daughter of a teacher from Bhind, has secured AIR-4577 in the first attempt. She belongs to the general category. She is the first daughter of her village and home, who will become a doctor. She said that she had to prepare for medical school and wanted to avoid expensive coaching, So she joined the free coaching being given by the government under Super-100 and got success. “I used to do my coaching at the Excellence School, Bhopal. However, due to the Covid period, preparations had to be made from online classes, she said. She herself studied for 8 to 10 hours. “I had a mobile for online class but kept my distance from social media. I want to be a neurosurgeon,” Shrivastava said.

“We extend our good wishes to all of them for their success in NEET, '' said principal of the school Sudhakar Parashar.