Bhopal: First Session Of New Assembly After Cabinet Formation

MP Legislative Assembly | FILE PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP legislature party, on Monday, elected Mohan Yadav as its leader. He will be the next chief minister of the state and after almost two months, the government is going to become functional again after the new chief minister and his council take oath.

The 16th Vidhan Sabha of the state has 163 BJP and 66 Congress members. That adds up to 229 in the 230-member House. The new Vidhan Sabha will have only one member (of the Bharat Adivasi Party) from parties other than the BJP and the Congress. The BSP, SP, AAP, RJD and others will have zero presence in the new House. It won’t have any independent member either.

Vidhan Sabha Principal secretary, AP Singh told the Free Press that after the oath-taking by the CM and the his ministerial colleagues, the cabinet will decide the date on which the first session of the House will begin.

Protem speaker will administer oath to the newly-elected members, who, in turn will elect the Speaker and the deputy speaker of the House. The BJP has already announced informally that former union agriculture minister and veteran party leader Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Speaker of the House. The first session of the new assembly will begin with the Governor’s address. Governor Mangubhai Patel has already issued the notification dissolving the existing Legislative Assembly.