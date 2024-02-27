Bhopal: First Happiness Index Survey After LS Election | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Anand Sansthan will conduct the first full-fledged Happiness Index survey in Madhya Pradesh after Lok Sabha election. The survey will help to know what makes people happy. Chief executive officer Akhilesh Argal said preparations had been made for the survey. The questionnaire has been prepared and survey will be done till village level.

Earlier, a pilot survey was conducted to prepare the questionnaire. The questionnaire gave an idea of the fields, which people like. IIT Kharagpur has been roped in to prepare the Happiness Index. A senior official at Rajya Anand Sansthan said the survey to map the Happiness Index would be first of its kind in the country.

All the preparations have been made for the survey. Two to four people from every district will be selected for the purpose who will be trained. The survey will cover two development blocks in every district and every block will include two villages. In every village, at least 60 families will be contacted. About 20,000 people will be covered under the Happiness Index survey.

MLA Umakant Decides Against Attending Wedding receptions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Sironj Umakant Sharma has decided not to attend any receptions. On a daily basis, Sharma receives around 80 invitations for receptions and it’s impossible for him to personally attend the ceremony, said the BJP legislator. Wherever he is unable to go attend any ceremony, he has to face people’s ire, said the MLA in a video clip that has gone viral.

In the video, the MLA is also heard saying that he has shun Ghasth Ashram and embraced Van Prashta Ashram. He, however, clarified that he will remain active in politics to serve the people of his constituency. The BJP leader also asked people not to touch his feet anymore, sayimg that by touching feet, the ‘Punya’ gets transferred to another person and he (MLA) wants to save some ‘Punya’ for himself. The BJP leader also said that from now on he would only wear Dhoti Kurta.