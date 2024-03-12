Bhopal: Fire, Water Destroy GAD Records

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fire that broke out in Mandralaya on Saturday and the water that was used to douse the flames have destroyed many important records. The records, kept in the CMO-related portion of the building where fire broke out, turned into ashes. Likewise, the records of the General Administration Department (GAD) were completely damaged because of the water used to extinguish the fire.

The records contained information about the employees, sources said. The havoc the fire wrecked came to light on Monday when the offices were reopened after weekly holiday on Sunday. The rooms in the old building where the officials of the Chief Minister’s secretariat were sitting were totally burnt. The condition of the rooms is so bad that they cannot be immediately renovated.

The fire broke in the second floor and spread to the third floor, fourth floor and then to the fifth floor. As the fire started from the main gate of Mantralaya through which the employees enter the office will remain closed for a long time. The records of the GAD, kept in the general administration department at the fourth floor, were destroyed because they were kept under the wiring. So, there may not be any work in the department for a long time. The electricity supply to the old building was stopped and its repairing will take a long time.

Power wires hanging, no security

There happens to be no foolproof security system in the most important building in the state. Wires are hanging from the ceiling of many rooms after the incident of fire. The employees went to see the portion of the building where the fire broke out, but there was no security for the staffers, besides the area, where the fire broke out was not sealed to avoid any accident.

Lack of fire extinguishers

There was no fire extinguisher in the most important building in the state. And the fire extinguishers kept in the building were out of order. The administration did not take any lesson from the incident of fire in Satpura Bhawan last year.