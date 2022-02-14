Bhopal Fire incident: Minister asks officials to undertake safety audit in New Market subway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang on Monday asked officials to undertake safety audit of New Market subway where fire broke out on Sunday night, damaging goods of three shops, as per officials.

The minister issued the order during his visit to subway to assess the damage caused by the fire. The minister said instructions were also given to MPEB to resume power supply by adopting all safety measures and take opinion from engineers by doing a safety audit.

It has come to notice that if there is a fire incident in the subway, smoke fills up the space due to which it becomes difficult to control fire. Hence, all the safety measures should be taken like proper ventilation, structural changes etc after the safety audit, Sarang said.

He also interacted with the traders to know about their other problems and assured them that the same would be resolved. He praised district administration and the fire brigade personnel for their promptness in controlling the fire while reaching the site.

District collector Avinash Lavania, senior municipal officials and district administration were present along with the minister. Notably, a short circuit caused fire in the subway about 10.30 pm after the shops were closed. The fire led to a panic in the market and other traders too got worried about safety of their shops.

However, there was no casualty in the fire incident as the subway was closed from one side and nobody was present in the basement, as per officials.

Monday, February 14, 2022