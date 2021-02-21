Bhopal: Fire erupts in scrap godown, adjacent houses partly damaged

Bhopal: A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Chhola area on Saturday night. The blaze partly damaged houses adjacent to the godown, located in a highly congested area. Four fire tenders brought the fire under control in an hour. A team of Chhola Mandir police also assisted in the rescue operation. Short circuit at the godown is suspected to be the cause of the blaze. The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

The residents in Shiv Nagar Colony of Chhola area were alerted around 11:30 pm seeing smoke enveloping their surroundings. The residents called the fire brigade and local police.

Fireman Pankaj Yadav said the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the godown. It was only when the godown was opened that the flames became visible. The four fire tenders from nearby fire stations were pressed to bring down the blaze. The fire damaged boundary walls and windows of seven houses adjacent to the godown. The loss to the scrap godown due to fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire would have led to major loss had it not been controlled timely.