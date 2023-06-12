Bhopal: Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Karond, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth Rs 60 lakh gutted in a massive fire that broke out at the godown of an electrical shop in Karond on Sunday. Smoke billowing out from the godown was so intense that it took almost four-and-half hours to extinguish fire.

Nishatpura police station house officer Rupesh Dubey said that the incident took place at 10 am on Sunday. He added that a short circuit triggered the fire in the godown of the shop owned by Manish Keswani. Goods worth lakhs were kept inside godown, which caught fire. As locals spotted the smoke billowing out of godown, they informed police and the fire brigade.

As many as 12 water tenders reached the spot from Karond, Pul Bogda, Chhola, Govindpura, Gandhinagar and Fatehgarh fire station. The firefighters broke the shutter to make their way to the go-down and extinguish the fire.

Police said that as goods made of nylon and plastic were kept in the go-down, the fire took a fierce form and spread rapidly.