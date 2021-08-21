e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:36 PM IST

Bhopal: Fire breaks out at EOW office, none injured

AC, computers and important documents have been gutted in the fire.
Staff Reporter
File Photo of EOW

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office late Friday night, said an official.

The EOW office is situated at Arera Hills in Bhopal. According to information, the fire broke out in the room of the EOW police station in-charge Dinesh Joshi.

The security personnel who spotted the smoke coming out from the building informed the police control room. The fire tenders were pressed into action and it was distinguished.

Though the exact reason for the fire incident is yet to be established, it is believed the fire broke out because of a short circuit.

Police said that a case has been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:36 PM IST
