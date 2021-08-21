Bhopal: Chief Minister expresses concern over people not coming forward for 2nd dose of vaccination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing a deep concern over a low tally of the second dose of vaccination, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon people to avail the opportunity of vaccination. He also appealed to the people to ensure proper vaccination of sisters and their families on Rakhi festival in the state.

He was addressing the virtual function held to commission various oxygen plants in state on Saturday at one go.

Chouhan said that two days Maha Abhiyan (mega campaign) is being launched from August 25 for vaccination in the state. He appealed to people to avail it for protection from COVID virus.

He said, “As many as 432 doctors and 1100 nurses have been recruited. Nearly 1000 nurses will be recruited in the days to come. All preparations are being done at war footing to control the third wave of corona.”

He further said that as far as oxygen supported beds were concerned, Directorate of medical education (DME) and health department were working in this regard.

He added that as many as 784 ICU beds were operational and 650 ICU beds were being prepared. In hospitals attached to medical colleges, 2293 oxygen supported beds were ready and 453 more were being arranged, Chouhan said.

“As many as 11,156 oxygen supported beds will be arranged in various public hospitals. Similarly, pediatrics wards are also being upgraded. The DME has 200 beds and 350 more are being added while the health department has 210 beds and 320 beds more are being added,” he said.

