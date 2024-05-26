Bhopal: Fire Biscuit Bakery Destroys Goods Worth ₹80 Lakh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a two-storeyed biscuit bakery located near scrap yard in the city on Saturday. The blaze destroyed goods worth Rs 80 lakh. It took three hours to extinguish fire. The Mangalwara police said incident took place at 5.30 am. The passers-by saw smoke billowing out of bakery shed and informed police and fire station.

The incident triggered panic and unrest in the area. After arrival of fire tenders, the fire extinguishing operation was set in motion. Fire fighter Naushad Khan told Free Press that inflammable substances kept inside the bakery caused fire.

Though the flames were extinguished by 8.30 am, the fire fighting teams continued cooling operation till 9.15 am. According to Mangalwara police station staff, passers-by also assisted the fire fighters in extinguishing fire. After the fire was put out, it came to light that goods worth Rs 80 lakh had been destroyed. As the bakery was closed when the fire erupted, no human loss was reported, police said.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Saturday claimed to have arrested three persons on charges of selling cannabis in the city, which they smuggled from Odisha, officials said. The officials seized a total of seven kilograms of cannabis valued at Rs 1.4 lakh from their possession. Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said the crime branch received a tip-off on Saturday about three suspicious persons standing near a coach factory in Bajaria, carrying plastic carry bags and shoulder bags.

The tip-off claimed that the trio had been possessing colossal quantities of cannabis. A team from the crime branch rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspects- Narayan Malviya (50), Surendra Raikwar (27) and Taran Singh Rajput (32). On checking their bags, sleuths found 7 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.4 lakh. The accused told the officials that they used to smuggle the cannabis from Odisha to Bhopal, to sell them at a higher price here. All the accused are uneducated and have a past criminal record too, Chouhan said.