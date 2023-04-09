Bhopal: Fire at Adampur landfill site; 2.5 times more PM10 found in atmosphere after blaze

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The non-burned carbon, which formed particulate matter (PM10), was found two-and-half-times more than normal in atmosphere after fire broke at Adampur landfill site in Bhopal on April 3.

The PM10 (particles with a diameter of 10 micro-metres or less) are small enough to pass through throat, nose and enter lungs. Once inhaled, they can affect heart and lungs and cause serious health problems, according to pulmonologist.

Dr Lokendra Dave, pulmonary medicines department head at Gandhi Medical College said, “Particulate matter (PM10) pass through throat, nose and enters lungs causing cough, irritation, sputum formation. As these particulate matter remain on surface, they also cause swelling in eyes and infection in ears.”

Though the fire was extinguished, garbage did not burn completely and smoke billowed in large volumes.

MP Pollution Control Board officer Brijesh Sharma said, “PM 10 carbon was found in atmosphere as garbage was not completely burned. People must have inhaled it. It will cause health problems in nearby villages. ”

Sharma added, “Pollution control board team tested the air quality after fire. We found more contents of non-burned carbon in air.”