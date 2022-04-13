Bhopal: FIR against Hindu-outfit man for trying to incite violence on Hanuman Jayanti

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was filed against a right-wing activist after a social media post surfaced on Wednesday afternoon in which he speaks of violence during a rally in Muslim-dominated areas on Hanuman Jayanti.

An FIR has been registered against the user, Pramod Hindu, at Mangalwara police station after a complaint was filed against him at the office of police commissioner of Bhopal. Pramod has been identified as a member of an organization Jai Maa Bhawani Hindu Sangathan.

The organization is preparing to take out a procession (Shobha Yatra) in the Muslim dominated areas of Bhopal. The procession to begin at 5.30 pm is scheduled to pass through Kasaipura, Itwara and Jumerati and Sindhi Colony.

The coordinator of Barkatullah Youth Forum, Anas Ali, said, “The procession will coincide with the time of evening prayers of the Muslim community. Bhopal is an example for the entire nation when it comes to communal harmony.”

Ali had filed a complaint at the office of commissioner of police against Pramod Hindu for trying to incite violence.

Commissioner of Police Makrand Deoskar tweeted, “Taking cognizance of the matter, an FIR has been registered in Mangalwara police station and legal action will be taken. We won’t let anyone disrupt the harmony in our city. Special arrangements will be made on the occasion to ensure no violence is instigated.”

ALSO READ Bhopal: Narottam Mishra welcomes installation of CCTV cameras in mosques

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:22 PM IST