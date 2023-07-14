 Bhopal: FIR Against Gas Agency Over Irregularities
Bhopal: FIR Against Gas Agency Over Irregularities

Material worth more than Rs 3 lakh, seized.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food and civil supply department has lodged an FIR against a gas agency over alleged irregularities. A team of the department had conducted a raid on M/s Phoenix Distributors Private  HPCL Indrapuri C-Sector Bhopal.

The agency manager  Ajay Karki and godown  in-charge  Arvind Awasthi have been booked under the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) act  2000, Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The case has been to the court of district magistrate to dispose of material worth Rs 3,03,396- seized from the agency. It came to fore that the agency had not maintained the stock price board at office and godown, and unauthorized selling of domestic and commercial gas cylinders for the purpose of earning illegal profit.

The agency was also found guilty of unauthorized storage of LPG gas on the premises and godowns more than the prescribed limit of explosive license and also Illegal storage of gas cylinders of other BPLCL, IOCL companies in the godown.

While it failed to make home delivery on time, the agency also denied rebate to consumers taking the cylinder directly from godown. The agency also did not provide gas connection issued under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to the beneficiaries. It charged amount in the name of security check which was never undertaken.

