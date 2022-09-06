Bhopal: Financial crisis; mother of two kills self

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman having two daughters had committed suicide because of financial crisis, the Shayamla Hills police said on Tuesday. Police station in-charge Umesh Yadav told media that the victim Shabana Baig (32), a resident of Banganga area, had committed suicide on Monday.

One of the relatives of the deceased told police that the husband of the victim Wahid Baig, is a worker, who used to work in a sawmill. Few months back he was removed from the job. Since then, he was jobless and the family was facing an acute financial crisis.

On Monday, when Wahid had gone to leave his daughter to school, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan. The deceased was the mother of two daughters, the elder being 14-year-old and the other just 8-years-old, the police said. The police have registered a case and have begun a probe into the matter.

