Bhopal: FCI To E-Auction Wheat Today To Reduce, Stabilise Market Rate

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food Corporation of India (FCI) is organising e-auction of wheat on Wednesday. Food Corporation of India (FCI), MP region manager (sale) Rajesh Jaiswal said,

“This is being done to stabilise and reduce price of wheat and flour in market so bidders will be given terms and condition to bring products in market within 30 days of lifting wheat. Only, flour millers, processors and last customers of society will be given preference in e-auction.” About 4,514 MT wheat will be sold in e-auction in Madhya Pradesh.

Notice was issued on August 4, 2023, in this regard. According to FCI, fair and average quality (FAQ) wheat will be Rs 2,150 per quintal while wheat Under Relaxed Specifications (URS) will be sold at cost of Rs 2,125 per quintal.

Central government has started Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) in June 2023. First e-auction was held on June 28,2023. Food Corporation of India (FCI), MP region, is organising it on weekly basis, FCI manager added.

