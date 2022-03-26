Bhopal: Fashion is in the blood of Bhopal, says Mumtaz Khan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fashion has been an integral part of Bhopal’s culture and tradition and that includes Zari Zardozi, says fashion designer Mumtaz Khan.

He was in conversation with Vartul Singh on “Ethnic Fashions of Bhopal and its Begums” in the Antarang Hall of Bharat Bhavan on Saturday. It was part of the inaugural session of the second day of the three-day Bhopal Literature and Arts Festival.

Khan says that Zari and Zardozi are two distinct forms of embroidery. Zari work is done with an 'Aari' – a needle with a wooden handle and a hook instead of a hole. Zardozi work, on the other hand, is done using an ordinary needle.

The word 'Zardozi' comes from the Persian language. 'Zar' means threads of gold or silver or ornaments while 'Dozi' means brazing or embedding. He said that one of the Begums of Bhopal had founded a school to train young women in zari, zardozi and crochet work, besides in making wooden toys. He said that traditional Bhopali dress is also known as ‘Turki Joda’. A similar dress is popular in Turkey.

Mumtaz also talked about the Rag Bhopali scheme, which has been launched to preserve the traditional craft of Bhopal. “This will also help the craftsmen grow,” he said. In answer to a question, Mumtaz said that he draws inspiration from nature for his work. “I have designed a dress based on the waves in the Upper lake of Bhopal and the hue of its water,” he said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Police register FIR against unidentified girl for alleged hate speech

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:21 PM IST