Bhopal: Farming machines, dairy equipment displayed in 150 stalls

Int’l Agri & Horti Technology Expo

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 10:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The seventh edition of the International Agri & Horti Technology Expo began at the Bittan Market, Dussehra Ground here on Tuesday.

The expo, which has close to 150 stalls, was inaugurated by state agriculture minister Kamal Patel. The expo was also visited by animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel. It will continue till December 29.

Participating organisations have displayed farming machines, dairy equipment, drip irrigation systems, information kiosks on agriculture and horticulture, soil testing, nursery, etc. The expo will benefit farmers, agriculture producers, entrepreneurs and government officials.

Agriculture minister Kamal Patel in his address urged the farmers to harness latest technologies besides interacting frequently with scientists if agriculture is to be economically viable.

Some of the prominent institutions who have set up their stalls in the expo include ICAR, DBT, Water Resources Department Madhya Pradesh, MP Warehousing & Logistics Corporation, Department of Animal Husbandry MP, NRDC, Coir Board of India.

