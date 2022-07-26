Bhopal: Farmers told to register for moong sale at Minimum Support Price

Moong daal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers have been told to register themselves to sell their moong crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) till July 28.

Food Supplies Controller, Bhopal, Jyoti Shah Narwaria said that farmers could register for free by visiting prescribed link for registration from their mobile phone, computer, Facilitation Centre established in Gram Panchayat office, Janpad Panchayat office, and at tehsil offices .

The facility of free registration will be available at the registration centre operated by cooperatives society, self-help groups, Farmer Producing Organisation and Farmer Producing Centre.

Besides, registration will be done at online kiosks, at Common Service Centre kiosks and at cyber cafes run by private individuals by paying Rs 50.

Farmers can also register at registration centres established in Marketing Cooperative Society Limited, Berasia Mandi, and Farmers Marketing Cooperative Society Limited in Karond Mandi.

Shah has appealed to all the farmers to get themselves registered by July 28 by visiting any of the centres mentioned above.