Bhopal: Farmer’s kidnap complaint denied by cops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family of a farmer in Kolar alleged on Saturday that a property dealer kidnapped him, official sources said. The kin of the farmer have alleged that the Kolar police have not registered any complaint in this regard.

The police, however have refuted the allegations. The farmer who was allegedly kidnapped has been identified as Suresh Sahu, who owns a two-acre land in Amrawat Kalan in Kolar. He had gone to the site along with a property dealer identified as Thakur Prasad.

Sahu’s wife and three daughters, Lata, Rinki and Anuradha reached the site too. During the deal, Sahu’s wife landed in a verbal spat with Thakur, following which Thakur pushed Sahu inside the car and tried to whisk him away. Witnessing this, Lata flashed a knife, opened the back door of the car and hung herself, while the driver moved it forward. Lata was dragged 30 feet while trying to rescue her father, but could not succeed. Meanwhile, Lata’s elder sister recorded a video of the act.

Later, the family reported the matter to Kolar police. Station house officer (SHO), Jaikumar Singh has said that Sahu’s statements have been recorded, as per which he was not kidnapped but separated from his wife and daughters since ten years.