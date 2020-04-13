Bhopal: Farmers demand crop procurement at village level

Farmers are one of the most suffering lots amid corona virus scare. A large section of farmers haven’t been able to cut the standing crops and have demanded that wheat procurement should start from May 1 and that too should be done at the village level.

It is a matter of great relief that COVID-19 hasn’t entered villages till date. If it does, it would prove to be a great disaster as everybody knows about crippled health structure in rural areas. Therefore wheat procurement should also be delayed a little, demanded president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Anil Yadav.

State government had decided to start the procurement from March 15. This date should be changed to May 1. Moreover, crop procurement should also be done at the village level. Sarpanch and Panchayat Sachiv should be engaged in the procurement process and include labourers from the villages only.

If need arises, wholesale traders could be allowed in the village, that too only after thorough screening- so that covid doesn’t reach the villages. Traders related to vegetable, fruits or flowers only should be allowed in the villages as other products have government infrastructure of mandis and warehouses.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union said that government should refrain from implementing decisions taken by armchair bureaucrats who know nothing about farming. Special arrangements should be made for procurement of vegetables, fruits and flowers- so that farmers do not suffer and it reaches consumers.

President of union, Yadav has also asked the CM to provide earlier dues to farmers of wheat and bhavantar difference of soybean and onion. He has demanded that a special relief package should be designed for the farmers immediately.